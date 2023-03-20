Tougher riot penalties becoming NC law with no Cooper veto

Cooper said changes had been made to this year's bill but he still had First Amendment concerns.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Increased punishments for rioting in North Carolina will become law as Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper says he won't veto a measure containing them.

Cooper on Friday announced he would let the bill become law without his signature.

The governor successfully vetoed a similar bill in 2021. But now Republicans have padded their House and Senate majorities and a half-dozen House Democrats voted for this year's measure.

That raised prospects of a successful override. Republicans have advanced the bills following the 2020 demonstrations about racial injustice that at times turned violent.

