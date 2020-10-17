Since its installation, both supporters and critics of President Trump have voiced their stance.

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — The November Election is less than 20 days away and supporters of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden's campaigns are doing what they can to secure the vote of undecided citizens.

On Friday, a larger-than-life Pro-Trump display was erected at a Rocky River home. The display features a large statue of a man in a signature red "MAGA" hat standing next to a Trump 2020 LED light display. The yard also features a sculpture of Hillary Clinton in prison attire, a Joe Biden sculpture and a toilet with a sign that reads, "Deposit Biden votes here." The yard display is also adorned with several Trump campaign flags.

The display is located at 22200 Lake Road.

Since it's installation, both supporters and critics of President Trump have voiced their stance. On Twitter Jim M, shared his excitement over the display, even tagging the President in his tweet.

⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ Mr President this went up Friday in Rocky River Ohio .

Has to be 40 feet tall !! MAGA pic.twitter.com/FHSIDJKFgK — Jim M (@ottomul) October 17, 2020

While in contrast, Chris Morris, who claims to be the neighbor of the display owner is reminding people to vote.

"Vote like your life depends on it because giant MAGA Man will emerge from Lake Erie if you don’t," his tweet read.

There’s a family here in my town of Rocky River, OH, who has a #MAGA boner. Good lord, what a way to spend your Trump-lovin’ dollars. Vote like your life depends on it because giant MAGA Man will emerge from Lake Erie if you don’t. pic.twitter.com/t8XhNPkwcs — Chris Morris (@camorris) October 16, 2020

As of Thursday, more than 22 million Americans have already cast ballots in the 2020 election, a record-shattering avalanche of early votes driven both by Democratic enthusiasm and a pandemic that has transformed the way the nation votes.

For more information on how to cast you ballot this year, click here.