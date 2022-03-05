Roe v. Wade leaked draft decision: What NC leaders, primary candidates are saying

"Now more than ever, governors and state legislatures must stand up for women's healthcare," Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted following the leaked report.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are sharing their thoughts on a possible Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.

A new leaked report suggests the Supreme Court's conservative majority will strike down the 1973 landmark case that legalized abortion.

While this is just a draft opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed Tuesday the leaked document is real. Though just a draft, it could point to a big shift in abortion rights across the country in the near future.

Here's how political leaders representing North Carolina are responding:

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) responded almost immediately to the report, saying, "Now more than ever, governors and state legislatures must stand up for women's healthcare."

Now more than ever, governors and state legislatures must stand up for women’s healthcare. We know the stakes and must stand firm to protect a woman’s choice and access to medical care. - RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) May 3, 2022

U.S. Representative Ted Budd (R-NC), who is running for North Carolina's U.S. Senate seat in 2022, released the following statement in an email.

"This unprecedented leak was wrong and damages the Supreme Court. I continue to pray that the justices reach a decision that upholds the sanctity of life and guarantees the right to life for innocent unborn children," Budd said.

Former U.S. Representative Mark Walker (R-NC), who is also running for North Carolina's open U.S. Senate seat in 2022, tweeted, "On the threshold of victory. Most likely a few weeks before the court’s holding will [be] published. Keep praying and speaking for those who cannot speak for themselves. #ncsen #ProLife"

On the threshold of victory. Most likely a few weeks before the court’s holding will published. Keep praying and speaking for those who cannot speak for themselves. #ncsen #ProLife https://t.co/GwI3rV8I0V — Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) May 3, 2022

Former NC Gov. Pat McCrory (R) is the third candidate running for the Republican ticket in the race for U.S. Senate. As of this report, he has not released a statement on the leaked report.

Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Cheri Beasley shared the following statement on the possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

"If confirmed, this decision is the moment we have feared, warned and fought against. It is terrifying for women across the country.



As a former judge and Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, I have spent over two decades in service upholding our constitutional rights — and I know that abortion is a constitutional right.



This horrifying news -- and Washington's failure to eliminate the filibuster and codify Roe v. Wade to protect our rights -- has shown us exactly what is at stake and it is more urgent than ever that we elect leaders who will stand up for our fundamental freedoms in the U.S. Senate," Beasley said in an email.