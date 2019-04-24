COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP,WLTX) - The South Carolina House has passed a bill that would ban almost all abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

The measure passed 70-31 Wednesday afternoon. It now heads to the Senate for consideration.

A fetal heartbeat typically can be detected around the sixth week of pregnancy, so early that many women aren't yet aware they're pregnant.

RELATED: Governor McMaster says he would sign any pro-life bill

Proponents of the bill say all life should be considered sacred once a heartbeat can be detected.

Advocates on both sides made an extensive case during debate Wednesday. be extensive. Supporters need a two-thirds vote from the Senate ahead of a legislative deadline.

Other states like Kentucky, Ohio, Georgia have passed heartbeat abortion bills this year.