1st Black woman elected to NC Superior Court seat dies

Fulton passed away Wednesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former North Carolina Supreme Court judge Shirly Fulton passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 71.

The South Carolina native made history as the first Black woman elected to a Superior Court seat in North Carolina.

"When Shirley Fulton entered a room, one could feel her strong presence. She used that power to lead many organizations to a stronger position than when she arrived." Dr. Mary Howerton said.

Fulton graduated from Duke University law school and worked as an assistant Mecklenburg County prosecutor before being appointed in 1987 to a District Court judge seat. She was elected to Superior Court in 1988 and served later as a senior resident Superior Court judge, according to The Associated Press.

AP also says Fulton left the bench in the early 2000s and went into private practice. She became a founding partner of the law firm called Tin Fulton, Walker and Owen.

"Shirley never lost sight of where she came from or what was important to her. She was always focused on helping people and making the community better. Charlotte has lost a true role model." Noell P. Tin, the founding partner at Tin Fulton Walker & Owen, said.

Howerton said Fulton's funeral service will be held at Johnson C. Smith University, Sunday.

