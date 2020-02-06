445 SC National Guard soldiers deployed to Washington, DC for protests

SCNG has been activated in support of civil unrest response efforts in the District of Columbia.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina National Guard is sending hundreds of soldiers to Washington, DC a day after President Donald Trump asked for their help to stop violence during protests in the nation's capitol.

SCNG sent approximately 445 Soldiers on Tuesday to provide support to the District of Columbia National Guard conducting civil disturbance missions in order to protect citizens and maintain peace. Those troops will be part of a 1,500-man force coming from Indiana, Tennessee and Mississippi, and will join the nearly 1,300 D.C. National Guard members from Utah and New Jersey, according to Gen. Joseph Lengyel, chief of the National Guard Bureau.

The general said more are due to arrive Wednesday.

A senior defense official said later that some states have turned down requests to send their Guard members to the District of Columbia, in some cases because governors are concerned about dealing with problems in their own state. The official spoke on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the Pentagon. The official said New York and Delaware have declined to send Guard members to Washington, and Pennsylvania is considering the request but not yet given an answer.

“The South Carolina National Guard will respond when there is a need to protect our nation’s citizens and support the rights and freedoms of the American people,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina.