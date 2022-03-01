SC lawmakers propose bill to ban Russian-produced alcohol sales

State Rep. Russell Fry filed two bills that would take economic action against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — A group of lawmakers in South Carolina could soon join growing list of nations, states and businesses that have taken action following Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine.

State Rep. Russell Fry (R - Horry County) filed two bills on Tuesday, March 1, that primarily focuses on putting restrictions against Russia.

HB 5055 would ban liquor stores from selling alcohol that is manufactured or produced in Russia.

The text of the bill can be found below:

"A bill to amend the code of laws of South Carolina, 1976, by adding Section 61-6-90 so as to provide that a retail dealer may not sell alcoholic liquor that was manufactured or produced in Russia."

Today I filed two bills that will force SC’s state investment commission to divest from Russian investments and ban SC liquor stores from selling Russian alcohol. South Carolina dollars should not be subsidizing Vladimir Putin and his oligarchs. https://t.co/tdtTEV1f8A pic.twitter.com/UCUQxlWHcS — Rep. Russell Fry (@RussellFrySC) March 1, 2022

Fry's other bill filed on Tuesday is focused on forcing South Carolina's state investment commission to divest from Russian investments.

"South Carolina dollars should not be subsidizing Vladimir Putin and his oligarchs," Fry said in a statement issued to WCNC Charlotte. "Russia’s belligerent behavior in Ukraine requires an unprecedented response, and these bills will show the world that South Carolina stands for freedom."

The moves come after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced sanctions against Russia.

"Our hearts and prayers are with the Ukrainian people," Fry added. "They inspire us all."

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to SC Gov. Henry McMaster's office to see if there are any plans to implement similar sanctions like North Carolina.

