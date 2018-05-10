STATESVILLE, N.C. -- A large American flag is causing controversy in Iredell County.

Camping World in Statesville put up a 40 feet by 80 feet flag on its property in August, but according to the Statesville City Council, the flag violates city ordinance.

The flag can be seen flying high over Camping World and to anyone who passes by on I-77. The large flag is a staple at many Camping World stores across the country.

Camping World General Manager Christina Whitaker said it serves as a symbol representing this country.

"It symbolizes for what our ancestors - for what our ancestors fought for, for what our veterans fought for, so the size of the flag shouldn't matter,” Whitaker said.

Statesville City Councilman William Morgan said the debate has nothing to do with patriotism, but rather following the rules in place.

“It’s not the size of the flag on the pole,” Morgan said. “It’s the size of the patriotism in your heart.”

Morgan explained to NBC Charlotte that the previous city ordinance allowed for a 96-square-foot flag. The council agreed to increase that limit to 1000 square feet as a compromise.

The flag Camping World has on its property is more than three times the limit allowed by the city.

The council voted 5-3 Monday night to uphold the current ordinance. Morgan said the penalty for keeping the flag up would probably be a fine of some sort.

The night of the city council vote, Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis tweeted, “Flag isn’t coming down.”

Bob Hmieleski, a Camping World customer, agreed with that decision.

"I think that's kind of foolish,” Hmieleski said. “The flag's not hurting anybody. It's nice to see up flying. I think it's just foolish."

Whitaker said the business in Statesville has no plans to take the current flag down.

