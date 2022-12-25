'The cruelty is the point' | 140 migrants arrive at VP Kamala Harris' home on Christmas Eve

Advocates from Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network spoke out Sunday evening against the continued bussing of migrants from Texas to D.C.

WASHINGTON — On Christmas Eve, three busses arrived outside of the Vice President's home on Massachusetts Avenue in Northwest D.C. Immigration advocates in D.C. said that the busses were carrying migrants who were traveling from Texas.

Some of the migrants were traveling in t-shirts or sweatshirts, despite the frigid weather. On Saturday, the weather was in the teens in Washington, D.C.

Bianca Vasquez from the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network said there were approximately 140 migrants on board the busses. She criticized the decision to ship these migrants to the VP's residence, rather than a transit hub like Union Station.

"The goal is really to dump people in a place where it will make a big political impact," she said. "And that’s really my point. The cruelty is the point.”

Tonight, on Christmas Eve, Gov Abbott’s buses dropped off migrants at the VP’s house in the freezing cold. This is not new, it has been happening for 8 months. The Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network has welcomed >200 buses carrying ~7k ppl. @HdcPeace @DC_BCI @EORMutualAid 🧵 https://t.co/yBrXoLnMtz — Sanctuary DMV (@SanctuaryDMV) December 25, 2022

The Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network was formed in April, when migrants were first shipped from Texas to the District. Vasquez said the group jumps into action when they hear about the incoming busses.

Vazquez said that the busses were initially heading for New York, but were diverted due to weather. She said they learned of the incoming busses on Friday.

“Most folks are coming with what they can carry," she said. "So they are arriving without adequate clothing for the cold weather.”

This latest arrival of migrants is not an isolated incident. On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott stated in a press release that they have sent approximately 8,700 migrants to D.C. since April.

According to the statement, the state has also shipped over 4,500 migrants to New York City since Aug. 5, more than 1,500 migrants to Chicago since Aug. 31, and more than 520 migrants to Philadelphia since Nov. 15

In the press release, Abbot pointed the finger at the White House, for allowing the border crisis to develop.

“Texas is having to step up and take extraordinary efforts that have never been undertaken by any state in the history of the United States to secure our border,” the release said.

Vazquez said that D.C. is not the final destination for most of the migrants who arrived on Saturday. She said most of the migrants have since been re-directed by bus or plane.

Migrants who are staying in D.C. have been placed in hotels, according to Vazquez. Over $400,000 has been donated to the network to help these migrants since April.

"The $400,000 that we have raised shows that our local communities want to do that - that they want to welcome people," Vazquez said. "They want to offer support. They want to say that immigrants are welcome in our community.”

To deal with the influx of migrants, Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency in September, creating the Office of Migrant Services. The city council allocated an initial $10 million for this program.