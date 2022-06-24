Therapist explains how to deal with emotions surrounding Roe v. Wade reversal

She says limiting your time scrolling on social media may be a good option.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The news of the reversal of Roe v. Wade caused strong emotions on both sides of the aisle.

Psychotherapist Dr. Nannette Funderburk says no matter what emotion you're feeling it's important to stop and think before you act.

"Allow yourself to pause for a second before you act because sometimes if we act out of that shock and disorientation that is sometimes where we see things that we really don't need to see or things that are not helpful in the situation," Funderburk said.

She says the news could make people feel nervous about the future but there are ways to try to keep yourself grounded.

"We want to make sure that we are controlling or attempting to control only the things that we have control over," Funderburk said.

Abortion rights elicits strong opinions. Funderburk says try not to get in arguments or seek to change someone's mind.

"Pause for a little bit to decide what words need to come out of my mouth right now that's where I have control when we start going into other areas or when we start just kind of doing knee-jerk reactions that's when things escalate," Funderburk said.

She also says if you're feeling nervous start thinking about your options and have a plan.