Tillis vs. Cunningham: Battleground race in North Carolina

The latest in the race for North Carolina's seat in the U.S. senate

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — North Carolinians will choose who they want to represent them in the U.S. Senate on Election Day - incumbent Republican Thom Tillis or Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham.

It's a battleground race that's been roiled with twists and turns, with Tillis testing positive for coronavirus earlier in October after attending a White House event, and Cunningham's alleged affair with an Army veteran's wife.

The latest polls on RealClearPolitics.com show Cunningham with a two-point advantage over Tillis, but Tillis has gained ground in the race over the last two weeks, closing a four-point gap.

The Candidates

Thom Tillis, Republican incumbent

Tillis assumed his seat on the U.S. Senate representing North Carolina in January 2015 and is up for re-election. Prior to serving in U.S. Congress, Tillis worked in management and consulting.

Key issues Tillis voted for:

Banning abortion after 20 weeks

Providing federal aid for coronavirus economic relief

Key issues Tillis voted against:

Blocking President Trump's declaration of an emergency at the U.S.-Mexican border in order to allocate funds for a border wall

Capping federal spending through 2029 that doesn't exceed $3.5 trillion a year

Cal Cunningham, Democratic challenger

Cunningham grew up in Lexington, North Carolina, and served on the North Carolina State Senate from January 2001 to January 2003. He joined the U.S. Army Reserve following the September 11 attacks.

Here are some of the platforms Cunningham is running on: