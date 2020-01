CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tom Steyer is continuing is Presidential campaign in North Carolina. He's one of just a few Democratic candidates remaining in the 2020 race.

Steyer is taking his campaign to Charlotte, North Carolina. He's holding a town hall at Fran's Kids Boys & Girls Center on Trade Street.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. on Friday night.

Then on Saturday, Steyer is attending a Martin Luther King Junior Parade. That's at 8:30 a.m. on Tryon Street.

Steyer is one of several presidential candidates to visit the Tar Heel State in recent months. Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders have all held events in North Carolina as Election Day draws near.

RELATED: Biden to visit Charlotte in August on campaign tour

RELATED: Elizabeth Warren 2020 Campaign Comes To Greensboro

RELATED: Presidental hopeful Pete Buttigieg stops in North Carolina

RELATED: Bernie Sanders Makes Multiple Stops in Greensboro