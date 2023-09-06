Attendees hear Governor Ron DeSantis pitch for presidency, yet say they already know who they're voting for

2,000 delegates and their guests gathered to hear one of the top republican presidential candidates Friday night.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis bringing his presidential campaign to Greensboro.

“He is for agriculture, he is for the youth, he is for education, he’s for the colleges, and I really think that will help out in North Carolina and in other states as well," said Mallory Herring a DeSantis volunteer.

While 2,000 delegates listened to DeSantis speak inside the Koury Convention Center, one man took a stand outside.

“His actions are using the state to weaponize against Disney for disagreeing with him, there’s nothing conservative about that, there’s nothing conservative about banning books," said demonstrator, Tim Wesolowski.

While DeSantis was the first to address the convention, many people say they're eager to hear from the former President.

“I want people to know that I support Trump one hundred percent and I’ve been supporting him for the past six years," said Trump vendor, Reginald Purnell."

“I just want to hear him talk about what he projects the future to be like, what his public policies include," explained Debra Groce with the Republican National Committee.

Several attendees told WFMY News 2, Trump's indictment doesn't change their mind.

“I think the indictment is trying to scare the republican party and trying to scare Trump from running again," exclaimed Purnell.

“You can get in trouble when you’re least expecting it, and usually someone else gets you in trouble," Groce said.

“This is crazy we need to put an end to this garbage and stop the weaponization of government," exclaimed former candidate for U.S. House of Representatives, Republican Sandy Smith.

Saturday is the big day when the former President and Vice President will speak.