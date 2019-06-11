GREENSBORO, N.C. — As we gear up for the 2020 presidential election, North Carolinians are putting their dollars behind their candidates of choice.

But where in North Carolina are candidates gaining the most financial support? American City Business Journals, Triad Business Journal's parent company, compiled data from the Federal Election Commission on contributions to presidential campaigns between Jan. 1 to June 30, 2019.

Pete Buttigieg pulled in the most money, with $152,378 in donations throughout North Carolina.

To see the full slideshow and where Triad donors fall on that list, click here to see a full gallery on the Triad Business Journal's website. The slideshow also includes a breakdown of how much President Trump has raised from North Carolina donors.

