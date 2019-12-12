GREENSBORO, N.C. — The House Judiciary Committee's discussion into the articles of impeachment continued into Wednesday night.

Debate wrapped up just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night and is expected to continue Thursday.

University of North Carolina - Greensboro Political Science Professor Dr. Hunter Bacot says after continued debate tomorrow the committee will vote.

If it passes in committee, it goes to the full house for a final vote next week.

"If as presumed, Democrats vote him out on the floor, then the president will be impeached. Then it goes to the Senate for a hearing," said Dr. Bacot.

If that happens, it'll go through a trial-like process.

There, the Senate will decide whether to remove the president from office.

No matter what happens, Dr. Bacot says to expect to hear about this leading up to the 2020 election.

"We can talk about it being over formally, but it's going to be carried forward. President Trump and his campaign will use it to raise money and to put forward how they're trying to undermine his presidency," said Dr, Bacot, "and the Democrats are going to run on it, push forward that we need to get him out of office, and if they can impeach him and remove him from office they can remove him from office at the ballot box."

Even if the president is impeached, Dr. Bacot says he'll still be able to run for office next year.

RELATED: Democrats unveil articles of impeachment against Trump

RELATED: Pelosi announces agreement on North American trade pact

RELATED: What's next after Speaker Pelosi's request to move forward with articles of impeachment? HPU professor explains