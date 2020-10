Trump Jr. will host 'Make America Great Again!' events in Arden and Kernersville according to a release.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. has announced Donald Trump Jr. will host 'Make America Great Again!' events in Arden and Kernersville North Carolina on Monday.

The first stop for Trump Jr. in North Carolina will be at the Emery Seal Co. in Arden at 2:30 p.m.