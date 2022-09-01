Former President Trump to hold rally in North Carolina

Trump will be in Wilmington on Friday, Sept. 23 to campaign with Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, Ted Budd

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Former President Trump announced on Wednesday that he will be returning to North Carolina to hold a campaign rally ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

Trump will be holding a rally at the Aero Center in Wilmington, N.C. on Friday, Sept. 23.

Trump will be in Wilmington to campaign with Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, Ted Budd, who is running in an increasingly tight race against the Democratic opponent, Cheri Beasley.

This campaign rally marks the former President's second visit to North Carolina to campaign with Budd before the November midterm elections. Trump also held a campaign rally in Greensboro last May.

