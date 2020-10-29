Two attendees at Trump North Carolina rally get COVID-19

The county recommends anyone who attended the president's Oct. 21 rally to assess their own risk, monitor for symptoms, and get tested if necessary.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two people who attended President Donald Trump’s rally last week in Gastonia, North Carolina, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Gaston County Department of Health and Human Services says the cases do not mean the virus was transmitted from the rally.

The county recommends anyone who attended the president's Oct. 21 rally to assess their own risk, monitor for symptoms, and get tested if necessary. The news comes days before the Nov. 3 presidential election.