McCrory and Walker to square off in US Senate debate

U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, the frontrunner in the race who has backing from former President Donald Trump, did not accept an invitation to Thursday's debate.

Example video title will go here for this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — Editor's Note: The attached video originally aired on March 27, 2022.

Two candidates vying for the Republican nomination in a closely-watched race for an open U.S. Senate seat will square off Thursday in a WRAL News debate.

Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory and former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker will face each other in the debate, which will be moderated by WRAL anchor/reporter Lena Tillett.

U.S. Rep. Ted Budd is the GOP frontrunner in the race for the seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, 66, who has served in the Senate since 2005. Budd was also invited to participate in the debate, but he hasn’t accepted.

Candidates need more than 30% of the vote to win the nomination outright ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.