Kamala Harris will be in North Carolina this week. Here's why

A White House report says just 10% of Americans are part of a union, down from 20% in 1983.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Vice President Kamala Harris will be in North Carolina Wednesday, according to an announcement from the White House. 

Harris will be joined by U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh in Durham, North Carolina, to discuss the Biden administration's investment in union jobs. A White House task force issued a set of recommendations last week that could make it easier for federal workers and contractors to unionize. 

The report submitted to President Biden included 70 distinct proposals, according to the White House. The report argued that a decades-long drop in union membership coincided with a rising share of income going to the top 10% of earners. It says most Americans have a favorable view of unions and would join one if given the option in a vote. 

According to the White House, only 10.3% of workers belonged to a union last year, down from 20.1% in 1983. 

