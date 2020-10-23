Vice President Mike Pence to rally in Kinston, NC on Sunday

Pence will hold a 'Make America Great Again!' event in Kinston, which is in Lenoir County. The rally is set for 6 p.m.

According to a release, Pence will speak to supporters at a 'Make America Great Again!' event in Kinston, which is in Lenoir County. The rally is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Kinston Jet Center. Pence's schedule has him in Minnesota the next day.

Doors open at 4 p.m. and close at 5:30 p.m.

Campaign officials said both rallies will feature remarks from Vice President Mike Pence and Republican candidates.

The news release said President Trump and Vice President Pence are leading the Great American Comeback through their “America First economic agenda of low taxes and reduced regulation.”

Visit the campaign’s website for more information.

