Vice President Mike Pence to rally in Selma, NC on Friday

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — Vice President Mike Pence will rally in North Carolina on Friday, Oct. 16.
According to a release, Pence will speak to supporters at a 'Make America Great Again!' event in Selma, which is in Johnston County. The rally is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at The Farm at 95. Pence's schedule has him in Pennsylvania the next day.
Pence's Democratic opponent Senator Kamala Harris will also be in North Carolina this week. Harris will campaign in Charlotte on Thursday, followed by an event in Asheville.