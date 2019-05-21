CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Charlotte shortly after noon Wednesday for two stops in the Charlotte area.

According to the White House, Pence will attend the 2020 Republican National Convention kickoff before making his way to the Parkdale Mills textile company in Monroe.

North Carolina Rep. Richard Hudson flew with Pence on Air Force Two. Pence, Hudson and the rest of the vice presidential entourage were greeted by dozens of supporters on the tarmac. Pence posed for photos, shook hands and spoke with several people before making his way toward the kickoff event.

During his visit to Parkdale Mills, Pence is expected to tour the facility and speak directly to employees. He will highlight the beneficial impacts the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement will have on North Carolina workers.

Later Wednesday, the Vice President will travel to Greensboro to attend a Trump Victory Event.

