Voter dos and don'ts on Election Day in the Carolinas

Every state has its own rules about what you can and can't do at the polls. Follow these rules to make sure your vote counts in the Carolinas.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Every state has certain rules surrounding Election Day. What is legal and illegal can vary from North Carolina to South Carolina, so it is important for you to know what the "dos" and "don'ts" are before you head to your polling place.

Let's start with the DON'TS:

DON'T capture the moment of casting your ballot by taking a selfie in your voting booth. It is illegal in North Carolina and South Carolina to take a ballot selfie.

DON’T try to write in a candidate for the presidential ticket in South Carolina. Write-in votes in political party primaries or for President and Vice-president are not allowed.

DON’T wear your campaign gear to vote in South Carolina.

Each state has some form of restriction on political activities near polling places on election days. South Carolina is among 21 states that restrict what voters are allowed to wear to the polls.

Some argue that this violates your first amendment, but as is stands in South Carolina, “If the candidate enters the polling place, he may not display any of this identification including, but not limited to, campaign stickers or buttons.”

In North Carolina, it's a little more lenient. A voter may enter a polling place to vote wearing political items as long as they proceed to vote in an orderly and timely manner, and do not attempt to electioneer (cheer or shout for their candidate).

Now for the DOs:

DO send WCNC Charlotte an “I voted” sticker selfie. Text us a picture to (704)329-3600 with your name! Of course, do this after you’re done voting and have left your polling place!

DO stay in line! If the polls close while you’re still in line, you have the right to vote.

DO grab a drink if you so choose after voting. About six years ago, South Carolina became the last state to overturn a ban on alcohol sales on Election Day.

DO ask for a provisional ballot IF a poll worker says your name is not on the registered voter list and you’ve confirmed you are at the correct polling location.

DO bring your photo ID to vote in South Carolina. North Carolina voters DON'T need a photo ID to vote.