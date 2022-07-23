VOTER GUIDE: 2022 Greensboro municipal election

Election Day is July 26. Greensboro residents will decide on a mayor, city council members, and more.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The race is on for mayor, city council at-large, multiple city council districts, and more in the city of Greensboro.

Early voting for the Greensboro Municipal Election ends Saturday, July 23.

It’s important to know the July 2022 election is a general election, which means the results of this election are final.

Only those who live within Greensboro city limits can participate in the July 26 General Municipal Election.

Important Dates:

July 26, 2022 – 2022 Greensboro Municipal Election

July 23, 2022 – Last day for early voting

Where to Vote:

Remember, the last day to EARLY VOTE is July 23.

Early voting locations include: Old Courthouse downtown, Barber Park, Craft Recreation Center, Griffin Recreation Center, Leonard Recreation Center, Lewis Recreation Center

If you wait to vote until Election Day, July 26, you will go to your precinct.

Look up your precinct here.

Races on the Ballot:

Voter Search Tool:

Use the voter search tool to find your voter details, absentee ballot, sample ballot, and more.

You can also check your voter registration status on this website.

