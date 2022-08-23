x
Grand jury weighs possible charges against NC Attorney General

It's about a political ad accusing the Forsyth County District Attorney of letting 1,000 rape kits go untested amid a statewide backlog.
Credit: WFMY News 2

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A Wake County grand jury is considering possible criminal charges for libel against North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein and two of his aides.

It's about a political ad targeting Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill - who ran against Stein for attorney general in 2020. 

One of Stein's campaign ads accused O'Neill of letting 1,000 Forsyth County sexual assault kits go untested amid a statewide backlog. 

O'Neill said the ad was dishonest and disparaging because police - not prosecutors - have the responsibility of testing kits. 

Stein is arguing against any wrongdoing and is asking the court to block enforcement of the state's 1931 libel law. He is a possible 2024 candidate for governor. 

So far, there are no charges in this case. 

The judge reinstated the ban after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

