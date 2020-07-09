What roads will close for President Trump’s visit to Winston-Salem?

Several roads will be closed, including all lanes of traffic on Liberty Street between 28th Street and Glenn Avenue beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's note: The video in this story is from September 3, 2020, previewing city preparations ahead of President Trump's visit.

President Trump will visit Winston-Salem on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and that means road closings in the areas where he’ll be speaking.

The Secret Service is working with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the Winston-Salem Police Department to prepare for Trump’s visit.

Several roads will be closed, including all lanes of traffic on Liberty Street between 28th Street and Glenn Avenue beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Traffic will be routed away from the Smith Reynolds Airport in preparation for President Trump's visit. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

Trump will speak to supporters at the campaign rally at Smith-Reynolds Regional Airport around 7 p.m. Doors open for the event at 4 p.m.

The event website is promoting tickets, but it's not clear how many people will be allowed at the event.

WFMY News 2 will stream Trump’s campaign rally at 7 p.m. on Youtube, on the WFMY News 2 mobile app, and on wfmynews2.com.

