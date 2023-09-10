Local primary elections begin tomorrow, find you who's on the ballot for High Point mayor

Several Triad primary elections begin Tuesday. One of the hottest races is for High Point mayor.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Thursday voters will cast their ballots for several local primary elections. There are a handful of big match ups in the Triad, including the High Point mayoral race.

There are four candidates in the running and voters will reduce that number to two for the November election.

The Guilford County Board of Elections says the city of High Point has non-partisan elections, which means there is one primary election. A primary happens when there are more than two candidates running for each at-large seat.

The top two candidates that receive the most votes will be represented in the general election regardless of their party affiliation.

The candidates running for High Point mayor include Cyril Jefferson, Victor Jones, Gene Kininmonth, and Abdul Rashid Siddiqui.

WFMY News 2's Hannah Jeffries asked Jefferson, Jones, and Kininmonth, about their running points.

"I feel government plays a critical role in terms of making sure we have a strong local economy, safe neighborhood, and prioritizing the concerns of our residents. Frankly what we've heard from our residents when we listen to them is that issues regarding housing, transportation, and infrastructure. Other issues regarding mental health as well as continuing to do more to support our youth and education are things that we're putting at the forefront." -Cyril Jefferson.

"My main passion is public safety nothing really matters if we don't have a safe city. Obviously, economy is a huge thing for most people, keeping our economy strong and bringing back job to High Point that would be my number two. And then the third would be making sure our spending here in the city is fiscally responsible and that we're spending the taxpayer's money on the things that are actually going to make a difference."-Victor Jones.

"I see what's going on in the South part of High Point with my kids who are going to public school there and it's just a part of town that's been really neglected for too long. At the same time, I see it as really an opportunity for improving High Point by just improving some of those neglected areas. I really see home ownership as something that could make this city a lot better."- Gene Kininmonth

Jefferson says he's a family man and business owner who has been a High Point city councilman for four years.

Jones is a Marine Veteran and business owner. He has been serving on High Point's city council for the past six years.

Kininmonth has been living in the city for the past 16 years. He says he's a family man and leads the High Point Rowing Club.

Siddiqui is also running. Monday, WFMY News 2 called, texted, and emailed Siddiqui and didn't hear back. We also weren't' able to find Siddiqui's campaign website.

Guilford BOE says there are nearly 40 polling locations open Tuesday for people to cast their ballots.