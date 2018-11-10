Power crews are trained to deal with downed power lines, we are not. Here’s what you need to know if power lines are down on a road, on your vehicle or your yard/house.

Let's tackle the car. If you're driving and a power line falls on your car:

Stay in your car

Call 911

Warn people to not come close to the vehicle

Wait for help to arrive.

IF you have to get out due to a life-threatening situation:

Keep your hands at your sides and jump clear of the vehicle

Do not touch the car when your feet hit the ground

Shuffle step away, don't pick up your feet.

Never drive over a downed line.

If the downed line is on your property:

Avoid touching the downed line with your hand or an object, such as a stick, broom or pole.

Avoid touching anything, such as a car, object or equipment, or anyone who is in contact with a fallen power line.

