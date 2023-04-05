Pregnant driver charged with DUI after crash in Northumberland County

Police say Jennifer Garzelli had a blood-alcohol level of .385 and tested positive for marijuana.

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — Police have charged a woman after an alleged drunk driving incident in Northumberland County in March.

Police arrested Jennifer Garzelli, who is pregnant with twins after she allegedly crashed into multiple parked vehicles and buildings in Mount Carmel.

A witness told police Garzelli was seen driving away from a bar on South Market Street.

Police say she went to a nearby convenience store and tried to buy beer and food but was refused. She took off in her SUV and then hit a house and multiple cars.

Police arrested Garzelli. She was taken to the hospital, where she was found to have a blood-alcohol of .385 and tested positive for marijuana.

She is charged with risking a catastrophe, reckless endangerment, DUI, and related charges.