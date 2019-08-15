GREENSBORO, N.C. — Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has announced she will visit Greensboro on Sunday, August 25.

It will be at 4:00 p.m. at Smith High School. She is planning to talk about her “3AM Agenda” to address the problems that keep Americans up at night.

The senator from California will be the second Democratic contender to visit the Triad. In April, Beto O'Rouke stopped by Natty Greene's in Downtown Greensboro. He talked about North Carolina's HB2 bill and trying North Carolina barbecue for the first time.

