CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials behind a proposed high-speed train that would connect Charlotte to Atlanta are scheduled to hold a public meeting Thursday evening.

The high-speed train, proposed by the Federal Railroad Administration and Georgia Department of Transportation, would get people back and forth from Charlotte and Atlanta in about two hours, without the hassle of the airport or highway traffic. The group behind the train believes the project could be a game changer for the entire Southeast region.

Once completed, the rail would connect Washington DC, Richmond, Virginia and Charlotte to Atlanta with high-speed train services.

Right now, they're considering three possible routes and ultimately it will come down to whether they want to build a new track or use existing infrastructure. They will also consider efficiency, the cost of the project and the environment impact it will have.

The meeting will run from 5:30 p.m. until 8 at the Metrolina Transportation Management Center on Tipton Drive.

In a separate meeting Thursday, officials with Charlotte Douglas Airport are also asking for the public's feedback on expansion. They want to build a new runway, expand the concourse and build another parking deck.

That meeting will run from 6-8 p.m. at the Harris Conference Center at CPCC. No formal presentation is planned for the open house meeting to discuss the proposal.