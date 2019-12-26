LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Though most of us see the holidays as a time for family and giving, robbers see it as a chance to cash in. Law enforcement agencies report seeing a spike in burglaries right after the holidays.

Here are a few things to keep in mind to protect yourself from these crimes:

Don’t tip off criminals that you received expensive items. Putting the box to your new TV out with the trash immediately clues them in you have something worth stealing.

Potential burglars will know you are not home, making you a target. Instead, post those photos when you return home. Keep your doors and windows locked.

According to the FB, more burglaries happen during the day than at night. In 2018, more than 406,000 burglaries happened during the day, compared to 256,000 that happened at night.

In those 2018 burglaries, the average dollar amount lost per incident was just under $2,800. Big ticket items like jewelry, iPads and TVs are favorites for burglars to steal.

Though reports of burglaries do spike after the holidays, burglaries have been on a downward trend across the country over the last five years.

