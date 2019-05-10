ASHEBORO, N.C. — Last night around 10:00, Asheboro police were called to the Asheboro Regional Airport for a missing plane. Authorities reported the plane had a pilot along with one passenger that few over the runway and out out sight without returning. FAA authorities were contacted and reported that radar last logged the plane in an area between the new Asheboro Bypass and Cannon Heights Drive.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office and rescue teams began the search for the plane and passengers, but suspended the search around 2:40 a.m. Authorities have now resumed the search the plane and two people on board.

This is a developing story. Stick with WFMY News 2 for the latest updates on this story.