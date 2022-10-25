x
100 firefighters battling fire at vacant warehouse near riverfront in St. Louis

As of 8:30 p.m., the fire department said 100 firefighters responded to the scene and were fighting the fire.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis firefighters are on the scene of a large fire at an abandoned warehouse near the Mississippi River just north of the Gateway Arch.

The St. Louis Fire Department said the fire is at a warehouse near the intersection of North 1st Street and O'Fallon Street. The first call for the fire came out at around 7 p.m.

As of 8:30, the fire department said 100 firefighters responded to the scene and were fighting the fire. They said that embers from the fire were "threatening the Laclede Power Generation facility," a former power plant.

Firefighters said one person, who may have been staying inside the building, was injured. The person's injuries were not life-threatening.

