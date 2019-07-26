The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a woman suspected in a series of bank robberies along the east coast.

She's been dubbed the "Pink Lady Bandit" because in at least two robberies, she carried a distinctive pink purse, according to the FBI.

The FBI says the Pink Lady Bandit's latest robbery happened at Southern Bank in Ayden, North Carolina on Wednesday. Investigators say she's also robbed a bank in Pennsylvania and one in Delaware. They say in each case, she shows the teller a note demanding money.

'Pink Bandit' Wanted by FBI The FBI says this woman sometimes carries a pink purse during her bank robberies. The FBI says this woman sometimes carries a pink purse during her bank robberies. The FBI is looking for this woman dubbed the "Pink Lady Bandit"

The woman has also been seen wearing yoga pants, tank tops, and a navy baseball hat.

If you have information about the "Pink Lady Bandit," contact your local FBI office.