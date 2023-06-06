VCU said in an online alert in the evening that officers were on the scene in the area of Monroe Park, near the campus and a large theater.

RICHMOND, Va. — Police responded to a report of a shooting near Virginia Commonwealth University on Tuesday, officials said, but it was not immediately clear whether anyone was hurt.

VCU said in an online alert in the evening that officers were on the scene in the area of Monroe Park, near the campus and a large theater.

A spokesperson for VCU police referred an inquiry to Richmond police. City police spokesperson Tracy Walker said she was heading to the scene and had no firm details.

Matthew Stanley, a spokesman for Richmond Public Schools, said via email that he did not have full details about what transpired but was able to confirm that an incident took place in Monroe Park after a high school graduation.

Richmond Public Schools said on its website that a different graduation scheduled for later Tuesday had been canceled “out of an abundance of caution.”

A campus alert says there is heavy police activity in the area of Altria Theater and asks people to avoid the area of Monroe Park.

In a tweet, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said his administration is monitoring the situation. "State law enforcement are fully supporting the Richmond Police Department as this investigation moves forward," he said.

