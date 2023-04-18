Alligator spotted outside a Sunset Beach store, safely relocated to pond

Here are some alligator safety tips you need to know before you head to the coast.

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. — Alligators are part of the natural habitat. This means that as families are heading to the coast this summer, they may see an alligator in yards and other populated areas.

On April 14, the Sunset Beach police department received complaint calls about an alligator at one of the businesses in Sunset Beach.

Police arrived at Coastal Outfitters on Sunset Blvd. and removed the 6-foot-alligator. According to police, the alligator was under chairs where customers enter and exit the store.

One of the officers was licensed with the NC Wildlife Resources Commission and certified to remove alligators.

So the 6-foot-gator was safely relocated to a nearby pond in Sunset Beach.

According to the police department, alligators commonly find their way into populated locations and they will not remove alligators simply because of that reason. However, in situations where the risk to public safety is a factor, the alligator will be relocated.

This is a good reminder for beachgoers to watch out for alligators. They are protected under North Carolina State Law.

Reminders if you come into contact with an Alligator:

- Alligators can move very quickly over short distances.

- Never feed alligators. Feeding alligators teaches them that humans are sources of food, which could lead to injury or even death.

- If you see an alligator potentially endangering human life or possibly themselves, please call the nearest Police Department to further evaluate the situation.

- Always call 911 if immediate police assistance is needed.

