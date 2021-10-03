Polk County Sheriff's Office confirms missing 11-year-old girl has been found

Officials were searching in the Inman area on Sunday.

POLK COUNTY, N.C. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office confirmed late Sunday night a missing 11-year-old girl has been located in Spartanburg County, S.C.

An AMBER Alert was issued on Sunday, Oct. 3, for the child..

The Polk County Sheriff's Office posted online this weekend that she went missing from the Green Creek community within the county.

Polk County is roughly 50 miles south of Asheville.

According to the AMBER Alert, a ping of the child's cell phone was last located at the home of David Henderson. Authorities say David Henderson is the girl's uncle and is a known "violent offender."