Baby surrendered at South Carolina hospital is seventh this year across state

The baby was legally surrendered under Daniel's Law, also known as the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. — The Department of Social Services (DSS) recently announced that a South Carolina hospital has accepted the seventh legally surrendered baby of the year - and third in just 10 days.

The baby's mother surrendered the child on Sept. 6 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence County under Daniel's Law, also known as the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The act allows for the legal surrender of a baby up to 60 days after birth at designated locations that include hospitals.

The baby, described as an African American female who weighed seven pounds, one ounce and was 20.75 inches long at birth, is now in the custody of the Marion County DSS. After release from the hospital, the baby will be placed in a foster home.