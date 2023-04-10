The boy was found in a neighbor's pond, according to the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office.

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities say a 6-year-old boy with autism has died after falling in a pond while playing hide-and-seek in Hartsgrove Township on Sunday.

The child was visiting with relatives in the 4800 block of state Route 534 when he went missing while playing the game, according to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office. A neighbor found the boy approximately 20 minutes later in a pond on their property.

“The property owner pulled the child from the pond and administered CPR until emergency medical services personnel arrived,” the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office explains in a press release.

The boy was taken to University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center where he later died.

Authorities say no further information is being released at this time.

