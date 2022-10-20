The fire broke out at a home on Oswego Trail.

ATLANTA — A seven-year-old girl and her grandmother are believed to be victims in a massive house fire that happened in South Fulton on Wednesday.

The girl's father told 11Alive that he believes his daughter, Hailey Harris, and her grandmother were the remaining victims from the fire.

Crews with South Fulton Fire and Rescue said they arrived at the two-story home on Oswego Trail just before 5 a.m. and found it fully engulfed in flames. A total of 12 people were believed to be inside the home at the time of the fire.

On Wednesday, fire officials pronounced two people - one man and one woman - as dead after being unaccounted for. Five others were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and are in stable condition, according to fire officials. They added that two others drove themselves to the hospital and one person simply walked away.

Due to the building's extensive damage and unstable structure, fire crews had to put the search on pause until Thursday.

It was Thursday evening when South Fulton fire officials confirmed they had recovered the last two people that were unaccounted for -- a woman and a girl who were located upstairs. However, officials have not identified the victims yet. The IDs will have to be confirmed by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office.

“Through all the digging and through all the combing through of all the debris and almost eight hours later we have located the last remaining two victims or individuals of this fire," Lt. Eric Jackson of South Fulton Fire said.

He said they brought in other agencies and a cadaver dog to help with Thursday's search.

“They were still covered up under quite a bit of debris," he said. "Again that’s why we called the cadaver dog out to give us the extra help we needed to help in the search."

Family members have created an online fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses. They are hoping to raise $12,000.