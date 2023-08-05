The sheriff's office claims firefighter Carl Braxton assaulted his girlfriend inside their townhouse before the shooting.

BRYANS ROAD, Md. — An eight-year veteran of the DC Fire Department was shot to death following a reported domestic dispute in Charles County early Monday morning.

Charles County Sheriff's officers were called to the 2900 block of Sedgemore Place in Bryan's Road, Maryland around 3:20 a.m. for a domestic assault when officers received reports of gunshots heard in the same area.

When officers arrived, they found 30-year-old Carl Braxton near the intersection of Sedgemore Place and Matthews Road suffering from gunshot wounds.

Braxton was taken to an area hospital for help where he died from his injuries.

The sheriff's office claims Braxton assaulted his girlfriend inside their townhouse before the shooting. The woman was able to run away and sought help from a man who was walking his dog.

Witnesses reportedly told officers Braxton walked up to the man and threatened him. The man, who the sheriff's office says has a permit to carry a gun, allegedly took out his weapon and shot Braxton as the firefighter continued to "walk aggressively" toward him.

The unnamed man remained in the area until officers arrived. He was taken to a police station and released pending further investigation. There appears to be no indication that the man knew Braxton or his girlfriend prior to the shooting.

Vito Maggiolo, a public information officer for DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services, said Braxton was a member of engine company 22 in Shepherd Park. He joined the department as part of Cadet Class 17 and graduated in April 2015.

DC Fire and EMS offered condolences to Braxton's family. Members of the department impacted by the loss are being provided assistance from the DC Fire Department's Peer Support Team.