Delta plane skids off runway at Raleigh airport

Runway 5L/23R reopened just before 7 a.m. on Saturday, after the aircraft was safely towed.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The airfield at Raleigh-Durham International Airport was closed for about an hour Friday night after a plane slid off the runway, WRAL reported Friday evening.

Delta Flight 5501 rolled into mud following landing at the airport.

“The flight’s 13 customers deplaned safely. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience," said a Delta spokesperson in a statement.

A spokesperson for RDU said the passengers and crew on board the plane were taken to Terminal 2.

