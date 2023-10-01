Heading to Disney World in the spring? This new offer will save you money on children's tickets

Disney Parks Blog announced on Wednesday a new offer will be available on Nov. 14 for families and groups who want to save on a fun trip next year.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Planning to head to Walt Disney World in Orlando soon?

Well, if you want to save money while having fun at the world's most magical place, this new offer can do that for you.

Disney Parks Blog announced on Wednesday a new offer will be available on Nov. 14 for families and groups who want to save on a fun trip in the spring.

Theme park tickets and dining plans for any child between the ages of 3 through 9 will be 50% off with the purchase of a non-discounted four-night, four-day Walt Disney Travel Company package for families and their kids that includes a room at a select Disney Resort hotel, theme park tickets and a dining plan.

The offer will be valid for stays on most nights from March 3 through June 30 of next year.

"...This will be a great option for those who also want the convenience of having their tickets, room and meals already paid for before they arrive," the blog post reads.

Other details of this offer will be announced on Nov. 14.

For those who plan to head out to Hollywood to get a taste of Disneyland, there's a different offer for discounted children's tickets.

For a limited time, people can buy a child's ticket – valid for ages 3 to 9 – to any Disneyland theme park for as low as $50 per child, per day.

The offer will be available for purchase beginning on Oct. 24 but can only be used between Jan. 8 through March 10 next year. More information about this offer will be available on the same day it goes on sale.