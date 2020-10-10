Florida boy helps save grandparents while adrift at sea

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office and Coast Guard praised the 11-year-old for keeping a 'level head' while relaying info to aid their rescue.

KEY WEST, Fla. — When his grandparents became separated from their boat and began to drift away at sea, an 11-year-old boy stayed "calm and collected" and was instrumental in their rescue, the Coast Guard and Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

Avani Perez, 11, was enjoying a day on the water off Rodriguez Key with his grandparents, Jim and Kim Harris, when their boat ran into some trouble. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the anchor line of their boat caught on the propeller and Jim Harris went in the water to get the line free. He began having trouble, which is when Kim Harris went in the water with a pool noodle to help.

Unfortunately, both Jim and Kim began drifting away.

That's when Avani called 911, the sheriff's office said, and the "hour-long drama on the phone" began. 911 Communications Specialist Amanda Coleman said Avani "kept a level head" when he donned a life jacket and ran through the safety equipment on the boat. He was also able to give the boat's GPS coordinates.

The sheriff's office said Avani was able to tell rescuers how far away his grandparents were "using football field increments" until he couldn't see them anymore.

Local fishermen were alerted and when one commercial fisherman spotted Jim and Kim, they were able to rescue the couple from the ocean.

Eventually, rescuers secured the boat as well and all three were reported to be without any serious injuries.

For his heroic actions, the U.S. Coast Guard station in Islamorada presented Avani with a unit coin to commemorate the day.

"Great job, Avani!"

Today, we had the opportunity to host the Harris family for a brief visit and present 11 year old Avani Perez with a... Posted by U.S. Coast Guard Station Islamorada on Friday, October 9, 2020

What other people are reading right now: