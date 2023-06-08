Free photo ID cards now available for NC voters

Voters can get free IDs at their county board of elections office or the DMV.

Example video title will go here for this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — Beginning this fall, voters will be asked to show a photo ID when voting in all North Carolina elections.

On Wednesday, Aug. 2, the North Carolina State Board of Elections announced that registered voters who do not already have an acceptable form of ID can now get a free photo ID from their county board of elections office.

Acceptable forms of ID include driver's licenses, military IDs veteran ID cards and State Board approved student and public employer ID cards.

Voters can find a full list of acceptable forms of photo ID on the State Board's website.

Voters only need to give their name, date of birth and the last four digits of their Social Security number in order to get their free voter ID card. The ID will include the person's name, photo and voter registration number.

Voter IDs expire 10 years after the date of issuance.

Most counties will give out the voter ID on the spot, while a few may have to mail them to voters.

Free IDs will be available during regular business hours, but will not be available to get following the last day of early voting through election day.

Voters also have the option to get a free photo ID from the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles.

Related Articles Deadlines and dates: What to know ahead of the 2023 municipal elections in NC