BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — A family found more than half-a-million dollars worth of cocaine while on vacation at a beach in South Carolina, WCSC reports.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, a man walking with his family on Fripp Island spotted a dark object floating in the water and went to get it.

The sheriff's office says that floating object turned out to be a trash bag filled with 20 bricks of cocaine. Authorities say the drugs have a street value of around $600,000.

The investigation began late Sunday night. Deputies responded to a report of drugs being found.

The man told deputies he brought the trash bag to their vacation home, and when he opened it, he saw several bricks of an unknown item.

He told investigators he cut into one of the bricks with a knife and saw a white powdery substance. Deputies say the man then called authorities.

Deputies say the white powder tested positive for cocaine, and the drugs were transported to evidence.

