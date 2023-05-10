An investigation revealed that while driving, the boy climbed onto the roof. He fell off the car and was airlifted to the hospital. He died the next day.

HAMPTON, Va. — An 8-year-old boy is dead after he climbed out of a car in motion earlier this week, the Hampton Police Division (HPD) confirmed Thursday.

According to HPD, the boy was riding in a car with an 18-year-old girl at 200 Golden Gate Drive on Tuesday. That's within the Bridgeport Apartment complex. Officers were notified of the incident around 4:52 p.m., and found the boy unresponsive in the road.

An investigation revealed that while driving, the boy climbed out of the car window, onto the roof. He fell off the car and onto the ground, and was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He died at the hospital the next day.

The Hampton Police Accident Reconstruction Team is continuing to investigate what happened.