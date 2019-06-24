HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police need help to find 2-year-old Noah Tomlin who went missing on Monday morning.

He was last seen wearing a white and green pajama shirt and diaper. Police said the child was last seen in the 100 block of Atlantic Avenue at approximately 1 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111.

Two forensic units were outside of the mobile home where the two-year-old went missing around 4:15 p.m. 13News Now reporter Robert Boyd said Hampton police isolating the home with crime scene tape.

Neighbors told 13News Now that the mother of the child “seems nice.”

Police have not released any further information about this missing child.